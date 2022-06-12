A U.S. Marine with Marine Light Helicopter Attack Squadron 775, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, engages in an AH-1Z Viper Subject Matter Expert Exchange with members of the Royal Bahraini Air Force during Exercise Intrepid Maven 23.1 in Bahrain, Dec. 6, 2022. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Bahrain armed forces to train with and strengthen our relationships with allied nations in the U.S. Central Command area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2022 Date Posted: 01.23.2023 03:05 Photo ID: 7596848 VIRIN: 221206-M-AU949-0026 Resolution: 4334x6501 Size: 5.54 MB Location: BH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Intrepid Maven 23.1 - AH-1Z Viper SMEE [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Victor Mancilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.