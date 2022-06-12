Intrepid Maven 23.1 - AH-1Z Viper SMEE

U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 465, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, engage in an AH-1Z Viper Subject Matter Expert Exchange with members of the Royal Bahraini Air Force during Exercise Intrepid Maven 23.1 in Bahrain, Dec. 6, 2022. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Bahrain armed forces to train with and strengthen our relationships with allied nations in the U.S. Central Command area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

