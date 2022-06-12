Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Intrepid Maven 23.1 - AH-1Z Viper SMEE [Image 2 of 14]

    Intrepid Maven 23.1 - AH-1Z Viper SMEE

    BAHRAIN

    12.06.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla   

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    A U.S. Marine with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 465, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, engages in an AH-1Z Viper Subject Matter Expert Exchange with a member of the Royal Bahraini Air Force during Exercise Intrepid Maven 23.1 in Bahrain, Dec. 6, 2022. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Bahrain armed forces to train with and strengthen our relationships with allied nations in the U.S. Central Command area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 03:06
    Photo ID: 7596838
    VIRIN: 221206-M-AU949-0005
    Resolution: 6406x4271
    Size: 3.59 MB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Intrepid Maven 23.1 - AH-1Z Viper SMEE [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Victor Mancilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Intrepid Maven 23.1 - AH-1Z Viper SMEE
    Intrepid Maven 23.1 - AH-1Z Viper SMEE
    Intrepid Maven 23.1 - AH-1Z Viper SMEE
    Intrepid Maven 23.1 - AH-1Z Viper SMEE
    Intrepid Maven 23.1 - AH-1Z Viper SMEE
    Intrepid Maven 23.1 - AH-1Z Viper SMEE
    Intrepid Maven 23.1 - AH-1Z Viper SMEE
    Intrepid Maven 23.1 - AH-1Z Viper SMEE
    Intrepid Maven 23.1 - AH-1Z Viper SMEE
    Intrepid Maven 23.1 - AH-1Z Viper SMEE
    Intrepid Maven 23.1 - AH-1Z Viper SMEE
    Intrepid Maven 23.1 - AH-1Z Viper SMEE
    Intrepid Maven 23.1 - AH-1Z Viper SMEE
    Intrepid Maven 23.1 - AH-1Z Viper SMEE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bahrain
    CENTCOM
    MARCENT
    TF 51/5
    Intrepid Maven
    IM 23.1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT