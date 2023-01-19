Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    67th, 44th FS takeoff for Exercise Southern Beach [Image 4 of 4]

    67th, 44th FS takeoff for Exercise Southern Beach

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.19.2023

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 67th Fighter Squadron takes off for Exercise Southern Beach at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 19, 2023. Bilateral training exercises like Southern Beach help build trusting relationships among nations, ensuring allies are able to come together to effectively respond to demanding scenarios and execute high-end missions in defense of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)

