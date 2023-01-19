An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 67th Fighter Squadron takes off for Exercise Southern Beach at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 19, 2023. Bilateral training exercises like Southern Beach help build trusting relationships among nations, ensuring allies are able to come together to effectively respond to demanding scenarios and execute high-end missions in defense of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2023 Date Posted: 01.22.2023 21:36 Photo ID: 7596763 VIRIN: 230119-F-VM929-1449 Resolution: 5819x4156 Size: 4.26 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 67th, 44th FS takeoff for Exercise Southern Beach [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.