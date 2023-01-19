Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    67th, 44th FS takeoff for Exercise Southern Beach [Image 2 of 4]

    67th, 44th FS takeoff for Exercise Southern Beach

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.19.2023

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Ricky Laughlin, 67th Fighter Squadron F-15C Eagle pilot, prepares for takeoff for Exercise Southern Beach at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 19, 2023. Southern Beach is a continual effort to enhance interoperability between U.S. Forces and host nation partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.22.2023 21:36
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
