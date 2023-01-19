Capt. Ricky Laughlin, 67th Fighter Squadron F-15C Eagle pilot, prepares for takeoff for Exercise Southern Beach at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 19, 2023. Southern Beach is a continual effort to enhance interoperability between U.S. Forces and host nation partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2023 Date Posted: 01.22.2023 21:36 Photo ID: 7596761 VIRIN: 230119-F-VM929-1299 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.18 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 67th, 44th FS takeoff for Exercise Southern Beach [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.