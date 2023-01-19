67th, 44th FS takeoff for Exercise Southern Beach

A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling squadron takes off for Exercise Southern Beach at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 19, 2023. Exercise Southern Beach is a locally organized bilateral training exercise that enhances interoperability with the opportunity for 18th Wing and Japan Air Self-Defense Force units to practice mission planning, flying and debriefing together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)

