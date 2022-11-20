A family member pins the rank of chief master sergeant to Patrick Lease, senior enlisted leader for the 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron’s deployment and distribution flight, during his promotion ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Nov. 20, 2022. The event was attended by dozens of colleagues, friends and family. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.20.2022 Date Posted: 01.22.2023 10:07 Photo ID: 7596524 VIRIN: 221120-Z-ZW877-0104 Resolution: 2734x2187 Size: 5.97 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lease promotes to chief master sergeant [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.