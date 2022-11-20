Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lease promotes to chief master sergeant [Image 3 of 3]

    Lease promotes to chief master sergeant

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A family member pins the rank of chief master sergeant to Patrick Lease, senior enlisted leader for the 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron’s deployment and distribution flight, during his promotion ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Nov. 20, 2022. The event was attended by dozens of colleagues, friends and family. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.22.2023 10:07
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123 Airlift Wing

