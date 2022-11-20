Lease promotes to chief master sergeant

Family members pin the rank of chief master sergeant to Patrick Lease, senior enlisted leader for the 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron’s deployment and distribution flight, during his promotion ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Nov. 20, 2022. The event was attended by dozens of colleagues, friends and family. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Madison Beichler)

Date Taken: 11.20.2022
Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US