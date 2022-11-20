Lease promotes to chief master sergeant

Senior Master Sgt. Patrick Lease, right, senior enlisted leader for the 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron’s deployment and distribution flight, prepares to promote to the rank of chief master sergeant during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Nov. 20, 2022, as Lt. Col. Leslie Brooks, outgoing squadron commander, looks on. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

