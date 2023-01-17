Congressman Tony Gonzales TX-23, speaks with Lt. Col. Fulkerson, 560th Flying Training Squadron commander, as they review pictures of Freedom Flyers past January 17, 2023 at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph. (U.S. Air Force photo by Benjamin Faske)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2023 02:09
|Photo ID:
|7596406
|VIRIN:
|230117-F-ST721-001
|Resolution:
|6998x4992
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 230117-F-ST721-001 [Image 2 of 2], by Benjamin Faske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT