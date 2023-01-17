Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    230117-F-ST721-002 [Image 1 of 2]

    230117-F-ST721-002

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2023

    Photo by Benjamin Faske 

    12th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Congressman Tony Gonzales TX-23, visited the 560th Flying Training Squadron where he gained insight into the pilot instructor training mission and learned about the Cheetahs rich history of supporting Operation Homecoming and the Freedom Flights January 17, 2023 at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.22.2023 02:09
    Photo ID: 7596405
    VIRIN: 230117-F-ST721-002
    Resolution: 6883x4942
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230117-F-ST721-002 [Image 2 of 2], by Benjamin Faske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    230117-F-ST721-002
    230117-F-ST721-001

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    12ftw
    560fts
    cheetahs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT