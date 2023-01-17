230117-F-ST721-002

Congressman Tony Gonzales TX-23, visited the 560th Flying Training Squadron where he gained insight into the pilot instructor training mission and learned about the Cheetahs rich history of supporting Operation Homecoming and the Freedom Flights January 17, 2023 at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph.

