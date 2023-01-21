A gun team from the 1-120th Field Artillery Regiment, Wisconsin Army National Guard, moves a M119 howitzer during Northern Strike 23-1, Jan. 21, 2023, at Camp Grayling, Mich. The 120th FA is building readiness by conducting cold-weather training designed to meet objectives of the Department of Defense’s arctic strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2023 20:42
|Photo ID:
|7596302
|VIRIN:
|230121-Z-ZH169-1236
|Resolution:
|5389x3585
|Size:
|4.69 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 120th Field Artillery Regiment sets up M119 during Northern Strike 23-1 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
