120th Field Artillery Regiment sets up M119 during Northern Strike 23-1

Two Soldiers from the 1-120th Field Artillery Regiment, Wisconsin Army National Guard, provide security during Northern Strike 23-1, Jan. 21, 2023, at Camp Grayling, Mich.The 120th FA is building readiness by conducting cold-weather training designed to meet objectives of the Department of Defense’s arctic strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

