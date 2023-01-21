Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    120th Field Artillery Regiment sets up M119 during Northern Strike 23-1 [Image 7 of 13]

    120th Field Artillery Regiment sets up M119 during Northern Strike 23-1

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    A Soldier from the 1-120th Field Artillery Regiment, Wisconsin Army National Guard, uses an aiming collimator during Northern Strike 23-1, Jan. 21, 2023, at Camp Grayling, Mich.The 120th FA is building readiness by conducting cold-weather training designed to meet objectives of the Department of Defense’s arctic strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2023
    Date Posted: 01.21.2023 20:42
    Photo ID: 7596298
    VIRIN: 230121-Z-ZH169-1154
    Resolution: 5230x3487
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

