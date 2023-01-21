Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brigade Fire Support Rehearsal at Northern Strike 23-1 [Image 6 of 6]

    Brigade Fire Support Rehearsal at Northern Strike 23-1

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2023

    Photo by Capt. Andrew Layton 

    Michigan National Guard

    Members of the 1-120th Field Artillery Regiment, Wisconsin Army National Guard, participate in a brigade fire support rehearsal during Northern Strike 23-1, Jan. 21, 2023 at Camp Grayling, Michigan. Northern Strike is an Army National Guard-sponsored exercise that is a tailorable, scalable and cost-effective readiness producer held twice a year at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center in Northern Michigan (U.S. National Guard photo by Capt. Andrew Layton).

    Date Taken: 01.21.2023
    Date Posted: 01.21.2023 17:33
    Photo ID: 7596254
    VIRIN: 230121-F-VX133-395
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.42 MB
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US 
