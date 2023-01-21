Brigade Fire Support Rehearsal at Northern Strike 23-1

U.S. Army Maj. Rustin Billing, (left) brigade fire support officer for the 1-120th Field Artillery Regiment, Wisconsin Army National Guard, and U.S. Army Master Sgt. Shawn Siebold, brigade fire support Non-Commissioned Officer for the 1-120th FA, brief at a brigade fire support rehearsal during Northern Strike 23-1, Jan. 21, 2023 at Camp Grayling, Michigan. Northern Strike is an Army National Guard-sponsored exercise that is a tailorable, scalable and cost-effective readiness producer held twice a year at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center in Northern Michigan (U.S. National Guard photo by Capt. Andrew Layton).

