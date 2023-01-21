U.S. Army Master Sgt. Shawn Siebold, brigade fire support Non-Commissioned Officer for the 1-120th Field Artillery Regiment, Wisconsin Army National Guard, participates in a brigade fire support rehearsal during Northern Strike 23-1, Jan. 21, 2023 at Camp Grayling, Michigan. Northern Strike is an Army National Guard-sponsored exercise that is a tailorable, scalable and cost-effective readiness producer held twice a year at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center in Northern Michigan (U.S. National Guard photo by Capt. Andrew Layton).
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2023 17:33
|Photo ID:
|7596251
|VIRIN:
|230121-F-VX133-084
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.38 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brigade Fire Support Rehearsal at Northern Strike 23-1 [Image 6 of 6], by Capt. Andrew Layton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
