230120-N-JO162-1008 RED SEA (Jan. 20, 2023) Sailors participate in the Navy wide chief petty officer advancement exam aboard the guided missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103), Jan. 20, 2023. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2023 02:33
|Photo ID:
|7596058
|VIRIN:
|230120-N-JO162-1008
|Resolution:
|5081x3387
|Size:
|465.37 KB
|Location:
|RED SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CPO Exam aboard USS Truxton [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT