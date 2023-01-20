CPO Exam aboard USS Truxton

230120-N-JO162-1004 RED SEA (Jan. 20, 2023) Chief Personnel Specialist Juan Ticona proctors the Navy wide chief petty officer advancement exam to Sailors aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103), Jan. 20, 2023. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East rregion. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

