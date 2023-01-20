Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CPO Exam aboard USS Truxton [Image 3 of 3]

    CPO Exam aboard USS Truxton

    RED SEA

    01.20.2023

    230120-N-JO162-1010 RED SEA (Jan. 20, 2023) Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Daniel Regan and Hull Technician 1st Class Christopher Baxter participate in the Navy wide chief petty officer advancement exam aboard the guided missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103), Jan. 20, 2023. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Location: RED SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CPO Exam aboard USS Truxton [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

