CPO Exam aboard USS Truxton

230120-N-JO162-1010 RED SEA (Jan. 20, 2023) Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Daniel Regan and Hull Technician 1st Class Christopher Baxter participate in the Navy wide chief petty officer advancement exam aboard the guided missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103), Jan. 20, 2023. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

