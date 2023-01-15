Chung-Hoon RAS with USNS Big Horn

230115-N-XX566-1021 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 15, 2022) U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 3rd Class Robert Silva fires a shot line from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) to the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198). Chung-Hoon, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 20:52
|Photo ID:
|7595953
|VIRIN:
|230115-N-XX566-1021
|Resolution:
|3709x5564
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
