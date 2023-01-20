Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chung-Hoon Post Office [Image 2 of 13]

    Chung-Hoon Post Office

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andre Richard 

    USS CHUNG-HOON (DDG 93)

    230120-N-XX566-1008 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 20, 2022) U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Trevor Walker processes mail aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93). Chung-Hoon, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 20:51
    Photo ID: 7595946
    VIRIN: 230120-N-XX566-1065
    Resolution: 3765x5647
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chung-Hoon Post Office [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Andre Richard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Sailor disassembles M-240
    Chung-Hoon Post Office
    Chung-Hoon Helicopter Maintenance
    Chung-Hoon Maintenance
    Chung-Hoon Maintenance
    Chung-Hoon Damage Control Training
    Chung-Hoon RAS with USNS Big Horn
    Chung-Hoon RAS with USNS Big Horn
    Chung-Hoon RAS with USNS Big Horn
    Chung-Hoon RAS with USNS Big Horn
    Chung-Hoon RAS with USNS Big Horn
    Chung-Hoon RAS with USNS Big Horn
    Chung-Hoon RAS with USNS Big Horn

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    USS Chung-Hoon
    DDG 93

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT