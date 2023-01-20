Chung-Hoon Maintenance

230120-N-XX566-1008 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 20, 2022) U.S. Navy Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Kevin Lazardo performs maintenance on a fire control system illuminator aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93). Chung-Hoon, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard)

