230120-N-SN516-1341 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 20, 2023) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Richard Jimenez, commanding officer, from El Paso, Texas, addresses the crew during an all-hands call aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.20.2023 19:43 Photo ID: 7595889 VIRIN: 230120-N-SN516-1341 Resolution: 6362x4241 Size: 961.85 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Decatur All-Hands Call [Image 22 of 22], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.