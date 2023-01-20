230120-N-SN516-1382 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 20, 2023) A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler from the “Cougars” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 139 performs a fly-by of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 19:43
|Photo ID:
|7595888
|VIRIN:
|230120-N-SN516-1382
|Resolution:
|5263x3509
|Size:
|704.14 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Decatur Growler Fly-By [Image 22 of 22], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
