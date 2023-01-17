Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Decatur CSG 11 Visit [Image 12 of 22]

    Decatur CSG 11 Visit

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Negron 

    USS DECATUR

    230117-N-SN516-1058 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 17, 2023) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Christopher Sweeney, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11 poses for a photograph with Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 19:42
    Photo ID: 7595877
    VIRIN: 230117-N-SN516-1058
    Resolution: 5909x3939
    Size: 774.72 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decatur CSG 11 Visit [Image 22 of 22], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Decatur
    CSG 11
    DDG 73

