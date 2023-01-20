Service members from all service branches participate in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 20, 2023. The wreath was laid by France Vice Chief of Defense Gen. Eric Autellet. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

Date Taken: 01.20.2023
Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US
France Vice Chief of Defense Gen. Eric Autellet Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, by Elizabeth Fraser