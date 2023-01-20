Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    France Vice Chief of Defense Gen. Eric Autellet Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 21 of 24]

    France Vice Chief of Defense Gen. Eric Autellet Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    France Vice Chief of Defense Gen. Eric Autellet (bottom left) and Maj. Gen. Allan M. Pepin (bottom right), commanding general, Joint Forces Headquarters – National Capital Region and the U.S. Military District of Washington render honors during an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 20, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 16:57
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    This work, France Vice Chief of Defense Gen. Eric Autellet Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 24 of 24], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    arlington national cemetery
    us army
    USA
    anc

