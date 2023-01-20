France Vice Chief of Defense Gen. Eric Autellet (bottom left) and Maj. Gen. Allan M. Pepin (bottom right), commanding general, Joint Forces Headquarters – National Capital Region and the U.S. Military District of Washington render honors during an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 20, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 16:57
|Photo ID:
|7595702
|VIRIN:
|230120-A-IW468-747
|Resolution:
|5461x3641
|Size:
|7.66 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, France Vice Chief of Defense Gen. Eric Autellet Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 24 of 24], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT