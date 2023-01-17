Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Year's Friendship Bowling Event [Image 13 of 13]

    New Year's Friendship Bowling Event

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Brig. Gen. Shingo Nashinoki poses for a photo with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members at the Sasebo New Year’s Friendship Bowling Tournament at Paradise Bowl in Sasebo, Japan Jan. 17, 2023. Twenty bilateral teams comprised of one bowler each from CFAS, Sasebo City Hall, JMSDF, and JGSDF participated in the tournament, organized by Sasebo City Base Affairs Bureau to promote partnership and friendship between CFAS, the local Self-Defense Forces, and their host city. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 02:06
    Photo ID: 7594660
    VIRIN: 230117-N-WS494-1163
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Year's Friendship Bowling Event [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

