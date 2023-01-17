New Year's Friendship Bowling Event

Kazuhiko Kondo, an employee from Sasebo City Hall, wins first place for highest individual score at the Sasebo New Year’s Friendship Bowling Tournament at Paradise Bowl in Sasebo, Japan Jan. 17, 2023. Twenty bilateral teams comprised of one bowler each from CFAS, Sasebo City Hall, JMSDF, and JGSDF participated in the tournament, organized by Sasebo City Base Affairs Bureau to promote partnership and friendship between CFAS, the local Self-Defense Forces, and their host city. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

