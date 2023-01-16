Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IKE Conducts Maintenance in Naval Station Norfolk [Image 2 of 2]

    IKE Conducts Maintenance in Naval Station Norfolk

    UNITED STATES

    01.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Pinske 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    230116-N-MD713-1002 NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 16, 2023) The Stanley Cup and the Kelly Cup are displayed on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) pose behind the Stanley Cup and the Kelly Cup. IKE is currently pier side in Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cameron Pinske/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 09:54
    Photo ID: 7593423
    VIRIN: 230116-N-MD713-1002
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 980.66 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IKE Conducts Maintenance in Naval Station Norfolk [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Cameron Pinske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    IKE Conducts Maintenance in Naval Station Norfolk
    IKE Conducts Maintenance in Naval Station Norfolk

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 69
    "USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Norfolk"
    C2F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT