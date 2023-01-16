230116-N-MD713-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 16, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) pose behind the Stanley Cup and the Kelly Cup. IKE is currently pier side in Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cameron Pinske/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 09:54
|Photo ID:
|7593422
|VIRIN:
|230116-N-MD713-1001
|Resolution:
|4578x3047
|Size:
|926.52 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, IKE Conducts Maintenance in Naval Station Norfolk [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Cameron Pinske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT