Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th Mountain Division patching ceremony instills sense of pride, history in Soldiers [Image 7 of 10]

    10th Mountain Division patching ceremony instills sense of pride, history in Soldiers

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division (LI), newly arrived at Fort Drum, receive the “Powder Keg” patch and Mountain tab from senior leaders Jan. 18 during a patching ceremony at the Command Sgt. Maj. Southern “Buddy” Hewitt Noncommissioned Officer Academy. The ceremony followed the Newcomers Brief for in-processing Soldiers, and it was created to instill a sense of history, pride and purpose in Soldiers entering the 10th Mountain Division (LI). (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 08:13
    Photo ID: 7593279
    VIRIN: 230118-A-XX986-007
    Resolution: 2784x1856
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division patching ceremony instills sense of pride, history in Soldiers [Image 10 of 10], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    10th Mountain Division patching ceremony instills sense of pride, history in Soldiers
    10th Mountain Division patching ceremony instills sense of pride, history in Soldiers
    10th Mountain Division patching ceremony instills sense of pride, history in Soldiers
    10th Mountain Division patching ceremony instills sense of pride, history in Soldiers
    10th Mountain Division patching ceremony instills sense of pride, history in Soldiers
    10th Mountain Division patching ceremony instills sense of pride, history in Soldiers
    10th Mountain Division patching ceremony instills sense of pride, history in Soldiers
    10th Mountain Division patching ceremony instills sense of pride, history in Soldiers
    10th Mountain Division patching ceremony instills sense of pride, history in Soldiers
    10th Mountain Division patching ceremony instills sense of pride, history in Soldiers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    10th Mountain Division patching ceremony instills sense of pride, history in Soldiers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    FORSCOM
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    patching ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT