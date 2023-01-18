Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division (LI), newly arrived at Fort Drum, receive the “Powder Keg” patch and Mountain tab from senior leaders Jan. 18 during a patching ceremony at the Command Sgt. Maj. Southern “Buddy” Hewitt Noncommissioned Officer Academy. The ceremony followed the Newcomers Brief for in-processing Soldiers, and it was created to instill a sense of history, pride and purpose in Soldiers entering the 10th Mountain Division (LI). (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 08:13
|Photo ID:
|7593275
|VIRIN:
|230118-A-XX986-003
|Resolution:
|2040x1536
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th Mountain Division patching ceremony instills sense of pride, history in Soldiers [Image 10 of 10], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
10th Mountain Division patching ceremony instills sense of pride, history in Soldiers
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT