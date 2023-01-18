10th Mountain Division patching ceremony instills sense of pride, history in Soldiers

Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division (LI), newly arrived at Fort Drum, receive the “Powder Keg” patch and Mountain tab from senior leaders Jan. 18 during a patching ceremony at the Command Sgt. Maj. Southern “Buddy” Hewitt Noncommissioned Officer Academy. The ceremony followed the Newcomers Brief for in-processing Soldiers, and it was created to instill a sense of history, pride and purpose in Soldiers entering the 10th Mountain Division (LI). (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

