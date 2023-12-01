U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), prepare weapons and gear on a range in Constanta, Romania during a ‘Team Leaders Course’, Jan. 12, 2023. Soldiers underwent a week of training designed to reinforce the standard of junior leaders in leadership positions. Classes taught by leadership followed by hands-on training exercises are how these Soldiers of the 1-502nd instill the standards of being leaders.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2023 Date Posted: 01.19.2023 08:09 Photo ID: 7593269 VIRIN: 230119-A-TV877-1003 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 662.92 KB Location: RO Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-502 Infantry Mentors its Junior Leaders [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Nicholas Goodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.