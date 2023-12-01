Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-502 Infantry Mentors its Junior Leaders [Image 3 of 4]

    1-502 Infantry Mentors its Junior Leaders

    ROMANIA

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Nicholas Goodman 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), prepare weapons and gear on a range in Constanta, Romania during a ‘Team Leaders Course’, Jan. 12, 2023. Soldiers underwent a week of training designed to reinforce the standard of junior leaders in leadership positions. Classes taught by leadership followed by hands-on training exercises are how these Soldiers of the 1-502nd instill the standards of being leaders.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 08:09
    Photo ID: 7593269
    VIRIN: 230119-A-TV877-1003
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 662.92 KB
    Location: RO
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-502 Infantry Mentors its Junior Leaders [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Nicholas Goodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Romania
    101st Airborne Division
    U.S. Army
    Airborne
    EuropeanSupport2022

