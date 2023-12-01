Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-502 Infantry Mentors its Junior Leaders [Image 4 of 4]

    1-502 Infantry Mentors its Junior Leaders

    ROMANIA

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Nicholas Goodman 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    A U.S. Army instructor for the ‘Team Leaders Course’ of 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), instructs a junior Soldier on how to adjust a sight pitch based off of shot groupings on a paper target, on a range in Constanta Romania during a ‘Team Leaders Course’, Jan. 12, 2023. Soldiers underwent a week of training designed to reinforce the standard of junior leaders in leadership positions. Classes taught by leadership followed by the hands-on training exercises are how these Soldiers of the 1-502 instill the standards of being leaders.

