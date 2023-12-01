1-502 Infantry Mentors its Junior Leaders

U.S. Army Soldier Pfc. Allen Gurganus, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), marking the shots made by another Soldier, to instruct them how to adjust based on the shot groupings, and marksmen techniques, on a range in Constanta Romania during a ‘Team Leaders Course’, Jan. 12, 2023. Soldiers underwent a week of training designed to reinforce the standard of junior leaders in leadership positions. Classes taught by leadership to the hands-on training exercises are how these Soldiers of the 1-502 instill the standards of being leaders.

