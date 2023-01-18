PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 18, 2023) – Cmdr. Charles Cooper, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) and native of Bexley, Ohio, talks on a sound-powered telephone on the ship’s bridge. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 06:33
|Photo ID:
|7593113
|VIRIN:
|230118-N-UA460-0310
|Resolution:
|5545x3867
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Operates in the Philippine Sea [Image 6 of 6], by Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
