    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Operates in the Philippine Sea [Image 2 of 6]

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Operates in the Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 18, 2023) – The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) steams while operating in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 18. Shiloh is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 underway performing routing operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

