PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 18, 2023) – The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) steams while operating in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 18. Shiloh is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 underway performing routing operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 06:33
|Photo ID:
|7593100
|VIRIN:
|230118-N-UA460-0159
|Resolution:
|1862x2607
|Size:
|770.69 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Operates in the Philippine Sea [Image 6 of 6], by Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
