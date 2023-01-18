USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Operates in the Philippine Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 18, 2023) – Ensign Mahmoud Abusaid, from Marietta, Georgia, identifies a surface contact while standing conning officer watch on the bridge aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

