    Originally from Turkey – LRC Stuttgart lead bus driver grateful to the Army, life in Germany [Image 2 of 2]

    Originally from Turkey – LRC Stuttgart lead bus driver grateful to the Army, life in Germany

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Sueleyman Elbasi, the lead bus driver at Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart, arrived in Germany in 1979 at the age of 12. Originally from Kayseri, Turkey, Elbasi has now worked for the U.S. Army for nearly 20 years, is a German citizen and has a family of his own.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 05:38
    Photo ID: 7593027
    VIRIN: 230119-A-SM279-693
    Resolution: 2656x3324
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 
    Hometown: KAYSERI, 38, TR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

