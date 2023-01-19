Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Originally from Turkey – LRC Stuttgart lead bus driver grateful to the Army, life in Germany [Image 1 of 2]

    Originally from Turkey – LRC Stuttgart lead bus driver grateful to the Army, life in Germany

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Sueleyman Elbasi greets the commander of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, Col. Crystal Hills, at Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart’s duty bus motor pool during her site visit, Dec. 1. Elbasi, who has been the lead bus driver for about 10 years, has worked for LRC Stuttgart for almost 20 years.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 05:38
    Photo ID: 7593026
    VIRIN: 230119-A-SM279-621
    Resolution: 3843x2337
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 
    Hometown: KAYSERI, 38, TR
