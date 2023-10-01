24 SOW D-Cell Special Tactics Airmen, pioneers of the ACE concept, hone arctic skills in Alaska

U.S. Air Force Special Tactics Airmen with the 24th Special Operations Wing, Detachment 1, also known as Deployment Cell or “D-Cell”, board an Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk from the 1-207th Aviation Regiment while exfiltrating from Camp Mad Bull, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 10, 2023. Based out of MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., D-Cell consists of 54 members across 15 job codes forming four agile teams, whose primary role is to “bare base” – to rapidly turn undeveloped locations into fully functional bases. The unit visited Alaska to train and test their capabilities in an arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

