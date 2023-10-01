U.S. Air Force Special Tactics Airmen with the 24th Special Operations Wing, Detachment 1, also known as Deployment Cell or “D-Cell”, board an Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk from the 1-207th Aviation Regiment while exfiltrating from Camp Mad Bull, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 10, 2023. Based out of MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., D-Cell consists of 54 members across 15 job codes forming four agile teams, whose primary role is to “bare base” – to rapidly turn undeveloped locations into fully functional bases. The unit visited Alaska to train and test their capabilities in an arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 05:18
|Photo ID:
|7592993
|VIRIN:
|230110-F-HY271-0886
|Resolution:
|5474x3654
|Size:
|5.12 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Hometown:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 24 SOW D-Cell Special Tactics Airmen, pioneers of the ACE concept, hone arctic skills in Alaska [Image 64 of 64], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
