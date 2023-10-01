24 SOW D-Cell Special Tactics Airmen, pioneers of the ACE concept, hone arctic skills in Alaska

A U.S. Air Force Special Tactics Airman with the 24th Special Operations Wing, Detachment 1, also known as Deployment Cell or “D-Cell”, provides security while an Alaska Army National Guard HH-60M Black Hawk lands at Camp Mad Bull, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 10, 2023. AKARNG aviators from the 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion provided CASEVAC support for the training. Based out of MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., D-Cell consists of 54 members across 15 job codes forming four agile teams, whose primary role is to “bare base” – to rapidly turn undeveloped locations into fully functional bases. The unit visited Alaska to train and test their capabilities in an arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 05:17
|Photo ID:
|7592982
|VIRIN:
|230110-F-HY271-0749
|Resolution:
|6845x4564
|Size:
|6.1 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Hometown:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
