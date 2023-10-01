Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    24 SOW D-Cell Special Tactics Airmen, pioneers of the ACE concept, hone arctic skills in Alaska [Image 63 of 64]

    24 SOW D-Cell Special Tactics Airmen, pioneers of the ACE concept, hone arctic skills in Alaska

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Special Tactics Airmen with the 24th Special Operations Wing, Detachment 1, also known as Deployment Cell or “D-Cell”, make their to an Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk from the 1-207th Aviation Regiment while exfiltrating from Camp Mad Bull, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 10, 2023. Based out of MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., D-Cell consists of 54 members across 15 job codes forming four agile teams, whose primary role is to “bare base” – to rapidly turn undeveloped locations into fully functional bases. The unit visited Alaska to train and test their capabilities in an arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 05:18
    Photo ID: 7592991
    VIRIN: 230110-F-HY271-0855
    Resolution: 6925x4444
    Size: 6.75 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Hometown: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 24 SOW D-Cell Special Tactics Airmen, pioneers of the ACE concept, hone arctic skills in Alaska [Image 64 of 64], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    UH-60 Black Hawk

    Air Force Special Operations Command

    Army National Guard

    Cold-weather training

    TAGS

    Arctic
    Special Tactics
    Army Aviation
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    Agile Combat Employment
    ACE concept

