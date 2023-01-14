Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Class of 2024 celebrates 500th Night [Image 2 of 2]

    Class of 2024 celebrates 500th Night

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2023

    Photo by Jorge Garcia 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Members of the Class of 2024 stand prior to the beginning of the annual 500th Night Banquet Saturday at the Cadet Mess Hall.

    Class of 2024 celebrates 500th Night
    Class of 2024 celebrates 500th Night

    Class of 2024 celebrates 500th Night

    USMA
    West Point
    U.S. Military Academy
    USMA Class of 2024
    500th Night

