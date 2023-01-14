Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Class of 2024 celebrates 500th Night [Image 1 of 2]

    Class of 2024 celebrates 500th Night

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2023

    Photo by Kyle Osterhoudt 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Class of 2024 Cadet and Class President Thomas Ward gives a cadet bust to guest speaker, retired Lt. Gen. Nadja West, after her speech at the annual 500th Night Banquet Saturday at the Cadet Mess Hall.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 10:04
    Photo ID: 7591937
    VIRIN: 230114-O-CL008-759
    Resolution: 1550x857
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Class of 2024 celebrates 500th Night [Image 2 of 2], by Kyle Osterhoudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Class of 2024 celebrates 500th Night
    Class of 2024 celebrates 500th Night

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Class of 2024 celebrates 500th Night

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMA
    West Point
    U.S. Military Academy
    USMA Class of 2024
    500th Night

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT