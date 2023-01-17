386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Night Patrol

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ryan Storm, a 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron defender, patrols the perimeter of Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 17, 2023. Defenders keep a constant watch to protect those inside the wire from any and all threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)

Date Taken: 01.17.2023
Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW