386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Night Patrol

Defenders assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron stand beside a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle outside of Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 17, 2023. M-ATVs are often utilized by Security Forces during night patrols for their safety features and ability to overcome rough terrain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)

